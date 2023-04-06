It’s the week of April 7. Check us out on the Auxiliary Facebook page at American Legion Auxiliary, Department of NM, Unit 44, Elephant Butte, NM, or our website at americanlegionelephantbutte.com.
The canteen and gaming room are open daily from noon to 10 p.m.
Dave will be grilling his classic hamburgers and cheeseburgers on Friday, along with delicious baskets of fries or onion rings, patty melts, chicken strips or hot dogs. Dave’s grill and 9-ball games start at 4 p.m. From 5 to 9 p.m. join Bill Molina for a night of karaoke.
The weekend starts Saturday, April 8 at 8 a.m. with the Post’s traditional and very popular “all you can eat” breakfast.
Hop on over to Post 44 for a ham dinner on Easter Sunday, April 9 at 2 p.m., and for the Guys vs. Gals 9 ball challenge at 3 p.m.
Enchiladas are on the menu for Wednesday, April 12.The kitchen opens at 5 p.m. for eat-in or takeout (while it lasts) and Brenda Breuer will be playing your favorite country western tunes.
A reminder that the Post’s general membership meeting is scheduled for Saturday, April 15 at 10:30 a.m.
The Post 44 Family wishes you all a very happy Easter!
Please thank our Veterans for our freedom, not only today, but each and every day. Every Friday we wear red in honor of all of our veterans. Keep our troops, away and at home, in your thoughts and prayers.
