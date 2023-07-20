It’s the week of July 21 Check us out on the Auxiliary Facebook page at American Legion Auxiliary, Department of NM, Unit 44, Elephant Butte, NM, or our website at americanlegionelephantbutte.com.
The canteen and gaming room are open daily from noon to 10 p.m.
This Friday, July 14, the kitchen opens at 4 p.m. for baskets of fries, onion rings, chicken strips and hot dogs. Our 9-ball games start at 4 p.m., then grab the mic to sing your favorite song at Bill Molina’s “Night of Karaoke” from 5 to 9 p.m.
Test your pool talents this Sunday, July 23 with a fun game of 8 ball, startingat 3 p.m.
The kitchen is open Wednesday, July 26 at 5 p.m., so come on in to beat the heat with a “Soup and Sandwich” dinner and some fabulous boot-scootin’ music starring Sue Barr.
Don’t forget there is free pool, chips and salsa on Thursdays.
The 2024 membership cards are here, so all groups (Legion, Auxiliary and SAL) have started early bird renewals.
Please thank our Veterans for our freedom, not only today, but each and every day. Every Friday we wear red in honor of all of our veterans. Keep our troops, away and at home, in your thoughts and prayers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.