It’s the week of Sept 15. Check us out on the Auxiliary Facebook page at American Legion Auxiliary, Department of NM, Unit 44, Elephant Butte, NM, or our website at americanlegionelephantbutte.com
The canteen and gaming room are open daily from noon to 10 p.m.
This Friday night, Sept. 15, Dave will be grilling his delish hamburgers and cheeseburgers, along with yummy basket of fries or onion rings, patty melts, chicken strips or hot dogs. Dave’s grill and 9-ball pool start at 4 p.m., and from 5 to 9 p.m. the mic is on to sing your favorite song at Bill Molina’s “Night of Karaoke.”
All members are welcome and encouraged to attend the general membership meeting on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 10:30 a.m.
Chalk-it-all-up and play 8-ball on Saturday, Sept 16 at 3 p.m.
Everybody has a favorite board or card game in their closet. Bring it to Post 44’s “Game Day” to share on Monday, Sept. 18 at 1 p.m. All members and their guests are welcome to join the fun.
Grab your hat, wear your boots and join us at Post 44 on Wednesday, Sept. 20 for the SAL’s delicious chicken fried steak and the best dancing music starring Sue B. The kitchen opens at 5 p.m.
The 2024 membership cards are here, so all groups (Legion, Auxiliary and SAL) have started early bird renewals. If you renew before Sept. 30 you could win a free membership.
Please thank our Veterans for our freedom, not only today, but each and every day. Every Friday we wear red in honor of all of our veterans. Keep our troops, away and at home, in your thoughts and prayers.
