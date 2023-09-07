It’s the week of Sept. 8. Check us out on the Auxiliary Facebook page at American Legion Auxiliary, Department of NM, Unit 44, Elephant Butte, NM, or our website at americanlegionelephantbutte.com
The canteen and gaming room are open daily from noon to 10 p.m.
Friday at 4:00 p.m. Dave starts grilling delicious hamburgers, cheeseburgers. Yummy baskets of fries or onion rings, patty melts, chicken strips or hot dogs are on the menu. Enjoy a game of 9-ball starting at 4 p.m., and from 5 to 9 p.m. join Bill Molina for a night of karaoke.
The Post’s “all-you-can-eat” breakfast starts at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9.
Get ready to rack-em-up for the “Guys vs Gals” 9-ball tourney this Sunday afternoon, Sept. 10 at 3 p.m.
On Wednesday, Sept. 13,Sue is making her “That’s Italian Lasagna Dinner.” The kitchen opens at 5 p.m. for eat-in or takeout (while it lasts) and Brenda B. will be playing your favorite boot-scootin’ tunes.
A reminder that the Post’s general membership meeting is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 16 at 10 a.m.
The 2024 membership cards are here, so all groups (Legion, Auxiliary and SAL) have started early bird renewals. If you renew before Sept. 30 you could win a free membership.
Please thank our Veterans for our freedom, not only today, but each and every day. Every Friday we wear red in honor of all of our veterans. Keep our troops, away and at home, in your thoughts and prayers.
