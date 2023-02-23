It’s the week of Feb. 24. Check us out on the Auxiliary Facebook page at American Legion Auxiliary, Department of NM, Unit 44, Elephant Butte, NM, or our website at americanlegionelephantbutte.com.
The canteen and gaming room are open from noon to 10 p.m.
The Post has a great weekend planned starting Friday, Feb. 24, at 4 p.m. when Dave starts grilling in the kitchen, and Friday night 9-ball starts. Be ready to sing along with Bill Molina’s Friday “Night of Karaoke” from 5 to 9 p.m.
Cheers to the 20 years Post 44 has called Elephant Butte home! The anniversary party starts at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25. All members and verified guests are welcome to join this special 20 year celebration. There will be a delish fish fry, and at 5:30 the music begins starring Bo River.
Test your pool talent with a fun game of 8-ball “call your pocket” on Sunday, Feb. 26 at 3 p.m.
The Wednesday, March 1 dinner is pulled pork. The kitchen is open at 5 p.m. and Sue Barr will be playing your favorite boot scootin’ western tunes.
Come on down to Post 44 for game day on Monday, Feb. 27at 1 p.m. All members and their guests are welcome and are encouraged to bring your favorite game to share.
Please thank our Veterans for our freedom, not only today, but each and every day. Every Friday we wear red in honor of all of our veterans. Keep our troops, away and at home, in your thoughts and prayers.
