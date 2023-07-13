It’s the week of July14. Check us out on the Auxiliary Facebook page at American Legion Auxiliary, Department of NM, Unit 44, Elephant Butte, NM, or our website at americanlegionelephantbutte.com.
The canteen and gaming room are open daily from noon to 10 p.m.
The new grill/stove/oven is here and will be installed soon, so watch for announcements.
Friday, July 14, the kitchen opens at 4 p.m. for baskets of fries, onion rings, chicken strips and hot dogs. The 9-ball game starts at 4 p.m. Then grab the mic to sing your favorite song at Bill Molina’s “Night of Karaoke” from 5 to 9 p.m.
All members are welcome and encouraged to attend our general membership meeting Saturday, July 15, starting at 10:30 a.m.
Beat the heat at Post 44 with a game of pool July 15that 3:00 p.m.
We expect the new grill/stove/oven will be up and running for the SALS chicken fried steak, on Wednesday July 19. The kitchen opens at 5 p.m. This Wednesday is also “dance night,” featuring Tim T. The wide range of songs on his playlist will have you stepping out onto the dance floor or just enjoying the music with friends.
Come on in for free pool, chips and salsa on Thursdays.
The 2024 membership cards are here, so all groups (Legion, Auxiliary and SAL) have started early bird renewals.
Please thank our Veterans for our freedom, not only today, but each and every day. Every Friday we wear red in honor of all of our veterans. Keep our troops, away and at home, in your thoughts and prayers.
