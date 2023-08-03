It’s the week of August 4. Check us out on the Auxiliary Facebook page at American Legion Auxiliary, Department of NM, Unit 44, Elephant Butte, NM, or our website at americanlegionelephantbutte.com.
The canteen and gaming room are open daily from noon to 10 p.m.
It’s the first Friday in August. Dave will be grilling his classic hamburgers and cheeseburgers, along with delicious baskets of fries or onion rings, patty melts, chicken strips or hot dogs. Dave’s grill and 9-ball start at 4 p.m. The mic is on to sing your favorite song at Bill Molina’s “Night of Karaoke” from 5 to 9 p.m.
You’ll find some interesting, priced right, items at our flea market and bake sale Saturday, August 5at 8a.m. Have some articles you want to sell, bring them on down to Post 44, purchase a table ($5) and setup your wares for sale (set up is at 7 a.m.).
Test your pool talent with a fun game of 8-ball on Saturday, August 5 at 3 p.m.
Join us for some scrumpdillyicious shrimp linguine on Wednesday, August 9 at 5 p.m. Then step out onto the dance floor with Brenda B. playing your favorite tunes.
The 2024 membership cards are here, so all groups (Legion, Auxiliary and SAL) have started early bird renewals.
Don’t forget our annual golf scramble will be held Saturday August 26 at the Sierra Del Rio Golf course. The shotgun 4-person scramble starts at 8 a.m. Contact Bob Acre (740-2530) or anyone at the American Legion for more information.
Please thank our Veterans for our freedom, not only today, but each and every day. Every Friday we wear red in honor of all of our veterans. Keep our troops, away and at home, in your thoughts and prayers.
