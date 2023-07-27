It’s the week of July 28. Check us out on the Auxiliary Facebook page at American Legion Auxiliary, Department of NM, Unit 44, Elephant Butte, NM, or our website at americanlegionelephantbutte.com.
The canteen and gaming room are open daily from noon to 10 p.m.
Dave is grilling in the kitchen this Friday, July 28! The kitchen opens at 4 p.m. for hamburgers, baskets of fries, onion rings, chicken strips and hot dogs. The 9-ball games start at 4 p.m. Then grab the mic to sing your favorite song at Bill Molina’s “Night of Karaoke” from 5 to 9 p.m.
Bring your games and cards next Monday, July 31 at 1 p.m. for “Game Day” at the post!
Join our New Mexico Veterans for some “Navajo Tacos” on Wednesday, Aug. 2.The kitchen opens at 5 p.m. for eat-in or takeout (while it lasts), and you’ll be stepping out onto the dance floor when Sue B. starts playing your favorite boot-scootin’ tunes.
Don’t forget the Flea Market/Bake Sale and “8 Ball all on Saturday, August 5.
The 2024 membership cards are here, so all groups (Legion, Auxiliary and SAL) have started early bird renewals.
The Post 44 Family is organizing their “Annual Golf Scramble.” So save the date and come out swinging on Aug. 26 at the Sierra Del Rio Golf course.
Please thank our Veterans for our freedom, not only today, but each and every day. Every Friday we wear red in honor of all of our veterans. Keep our troops, away and at home, in your thoughts and prayers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.