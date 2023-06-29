It’s the week of June 30. Check us out on the Auxiliary Facebook page at American Legion Auxiliary, Department of NM, Unit 44, Elephant Butte, NM, or our website at americanlegionelephantbutte.com.
The canteen and gaming room are open daily from noon to 10 p.m.
This Friday, starting at 4 p.m., and because the new grill/stove/oven is not here yet, the kitchen will be open for baskets of fries, onion rings, chicken strips and hot dogs. There will be no hamburgers. Friday’s 9-ball starts at 4 p.m. Get ready to grab the mic and sing your favorite song at Bill Molina’s “Night of Karaoke” from 5 to 9 p.m.
The Post 44 family wishes you all a wonderful and safe 4th of July!
Beat the heat, have a tasty hot dog and join us at Post 44 July 4th starting at 2 p.m. to celebrate the birth of our independence.
Along with some boot scootin’ dancing music by Sue B. our Veterans will be joining us for the Wednesday, July 5 “Brisket and Beans” dinner. The kitchen opens at 5 p.m.
We had so much fun last month that “Saturday 8-ball pool” is on our calendar again! Test your pool skills July 1 and July 15at 3 p.m.!
A reminder that next Saturday, July 8 is our very popular ‘all you can eat breakfast’.
Come on in for free pool, chips and salsa on Thursdays.
Please thank our Veterans for our freedom, not only today, but each and every day. Every Friday we wear red in honor of all of our veterans. Keep our troops, away and at home, in your thoughts and prayers.
