It’s the week of May 26. Check us out on the Auxiliary Facebook page at American Legion Auxiliary, Department of NM, Unit 44, Elephant Butte, NM, or our website at americanlegionelephantbutte.com.
The canteen and gaming room are open daily from noon to 10 p.m.
May 26 is the last Friday in May and the start of Memorial Day weekend. It’s a great time to join us for Dave’s sizzling grill. Hamburgers or cheeseburgers, yummy baskets of fries or onion rings, patty melts, chicken strips or hot dogs. Both the grill and 9-ball start at 4 p.m., and from 5 to 9 p.m. join Bill Molina for a night of karaoke.
The schedule for Memorial Day Services on Monday, May 29 is on the Auxiliary Facebook page (see first paragraph). The ceremonies start at 9 a.m. at Vista Memory Gardens Cemetery; 9:30 a.m. at Hot Springs Cemetery; 10 a.m. at Veterans’ Memorial Park; and 10:30 a.m. at Rotary Park. On this day we celebrate our freedom and express our gratitude to the USA military members who have fallen with honor, courage and selflessness.
A tasty meatloaf dinner is on the menu for Wednesday, May 31. The kitchen opens at 5 p.m. Dance the night away with Tim T. The wide range of songs on his playlist will have you stepping out onto the dance floor or just enjoying the music with friends.
May is national Poppy Month. Wearing the flower pays tribute to the fallen and the future of living veterans, active-duty military personnel and their families.
Please thank our Veterans for our freedom, not only today, but each and every day. Every Friday we wear red in honor of all of our veterans. Keep our troops, away and at home, in your thoughts and prayers.
"Our flag does not fly because the wind moves it. It flies with the last breath of each soldier who died protecting it." –unknown
