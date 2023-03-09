It’s the week of March 10. Check us out on the Auxiliary Facebook page at: American Legion Auxiliary, Department of NM, Unit 44, Elephant Butte, NM or our website: americanlegionelephantbutte.com.
The canteen and gaming room are open from noon to 10 p.m.
This Friday, starting at 4 p.m., Dave starts grilling in the kitchen. Come on in for his delicious hamburgers, cheeseburgers, baskets of fries, onion rings, patty melts, chicken strips or hot dogs. Our 9-ball games also starts at 4 p.m. The mic is open from 5 to 9 p.m. for Bill Molina’s night of karaoke.
Don’t forget, the Post’s popular “All You Can Eat” breakfast starts at 8 a.m. on Saturday, March 11.
Have you heard? Good girls are made of sugar and spice but pool girls are made of fire and ice. So, join the fun Sunday March 12 at 3 p.m. for a game of “Guys and Gals 9-ball.”
Game day is Monday, March 13at 1 p.m. All members and their guests are welcome and are encouraged to bring your favorite game to share.
It happens only once a year in March! Time to have the scrumpdillyicious, Son’s of the American Legion, “Corn Beef and Cabbage” dinner, Wednesday, March 15at 5 p.m. You’ll be stepping out onto the dance floor with Sue Barr playing your favorite tunes.
Our monthly general membership meeting is scheduled for Saturday, March 18 at 10:30 a.m. The Auxiliary will be meeting at the “RV Resort Event Center” for the general meeting.
Please thank our Veterans for our freedom, not only today, but each and every day. Every Friday we wear red in honor of all of our veterans. Keep our troops, away and at home, in your thoughts and prayers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.