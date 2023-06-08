It’s the week of June 9. Check us out on the Auxiliary Facebook page at American Legion Auxiliary, Department of NM, Unit 44, Elephant Butte, NM, or our website at americanlegionelephantbutte.com.
The canteen and gaming room are open daily from noon to 10 p.m.
This Friday, starting at 4 p.m., Dave starts grilling in the kitchen. Come on in for his delicious hamburgers, cheeseburgers, baskets of fries, onion rings, patty melts, chicken strips or hot dogs. Friday’s 9-ball also starts at 4 p.m. The mic is open from 5 to 9 p.m. for Bill Molina’s night of karaoke.
Don’t forget, the Post’s popular “all-you-can-eat” breakfast starts at 8 a.m. on Saturday, June 10.
Have you heard? Good girls are made of sugar and spice but pool girls are made of fire and ice! So join the fun on Sunday June 11 at 3 p.m. for a game of ‘Guys and Gals 9-ball’.
Back by popular demand, scrumpdillyicious shrimp linguine, Wednesday, June 14at 5 p.m. Then step out onto the dance floor with Brenda B. playing your favorite tunes.
A reminder that our monthly general membership meeting is scheduled for Saturday, June 17 at 10:30 a.m.
Please thank our Veterans for our freedom, not only today, but each and every day. Every Friday we wear red in honor of all of our veterans. Keep our troops, away and at home, in your thoughts and prayers.
