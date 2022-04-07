“Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it on to our children in the bloodstream. The only way they can inherit the freedom we have known is if we fight for it, protect it, defend it, and then hand it to them with the well-fought lessons of how they in their lifetime must do the same.
“And if you and I don’t do this, then you and I may well spend our sunset years telling our children and our children’s children what it once was like in America when men were free.” –Ronald Reagan (1961)
Well, my friends, love him or hate him, I believe Mr. Reagan was right. Because the way I see it, we are already in the middle stages of the extinction cycle of American freedom. It’s been happening slowly, right before our eyes since the early ‘60s with the beginnings of the so-called ‘peace movement’ that swept the nation.
The latest grievance is the democrat elites calling for the elimination of law enforcement. “Defund the police,” they scream. “Get rid of ICE,” they demand.
We’ve all seen the results of that particular madness this past year, with skyrocketing crime in every state in the country. Yet the calls from prominent democrats for ‘re-imagining law enforcement’ continue. Many of them in Congress openly support getting rid of the police entirely, except for the ones protecting them, of course. They’re important, you see.
This is how an oligarchy behaves. What they are really saying is, “Rules for thee, not for me.” Just look at how they live, a great number of them millionaires who have been struggling to live on just $176,000 a year.
Horrors, how do they do it?
Finally, more words of wisdom from Mr. Reagan: “When dictators come to power, the first thing they do is take away the people's weapons. It makes it so much easier for the secret police to operate, and it makes it so much easier to force the will of the ruler upon the ruled.” –Ronald Reagan (1975)
s/Patrick Kohs
T-or-C, NM
