Wow, what a weekend! Thanks to everyone who helped put on such an amazing Fiesta. We’re excited to see what can happen with a full year to plan.
We hope you enjoyed our little part, putting on events at the Carole Wheeler Dog Park, Spaceport visitors center and of course the historic El Cortez Theater. We’re running out of new local movies to show, so we better make some more.
Luckily for us the Stars, Producers, Director, Writer and Crew from “No More Goodbyes,“ (which drew a large and enthusiastic audience on the Red Carpet) loved our town and will go back to Hollywood singing our praises, and no doubt will attract more attention to us.
Thanks again to all our supporters, especially our advisory board members, our sponsors and of course we couldn’t do it without Mo!
s/NaNi Rivera
T-or-C, NM
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.