Hey! O’ foolish bewitched People! Have you figured out yet that this global pre-planned-emic was to train-tame you as dumb animals, prisoner condition you with ritualized-distancing-mask-wearing, strip you of rights, poison you with vaccines, pauperize you – to make a New World Order model and prove their 100 year psychopathic-socialistic-conditioning of you was ripe to harvest/implement?
I faithfully reported last spring 2020 in this forum “Engineered Mass Murder: Report On COVID-19 Parts 1, 2, and 3” respectively, incorporated herein by reference. They’ll continue the offensive bio-warfare!
This Notice and Evidence of alleged insurrections-swindles-usurpations-frauds-mass murder and treason committed by public servants in the legislative-executive-judicial-administrative- branches, and big-pharma-medical-monopolies, central bankers, plutocrats, oligarchs, tax-exempt foundations, i.e. all ‘UN agency-globalists’ is being reported under 18 U.S.C. Section 4, herein ripe ‘probable cause’ communicated to all U.S. Marshals, all Military-Branch-Service(s) Provost Marshals’, all 3,000 plus county sheriffs, all 3,000 plus county grand juries, all veterans and all healthy age of majority men and women born in one of the 50 several states that have inherent power to arrest felons.
For the ‘still-skeptics,’ every criminal investigation looks for motive-means-opportunity – here’s a compelling paper-trail: 1) Rockefeller protégé Henry Kissinger's circa 1973-74 "NSSC Memorandum 200". This directive made it a "national security" priority to restrict development and population growth.
2) French article from 2009 predicted the establishment of a world government through a pandemic “Attali: Pandemic Could Open Door for World Government” – PARIS, May 13, 2009 (EIRNS).
3) The COVID-19 Plan? Read ‘Rockefeller Operation Lockstep May 2010’ and 4) Bill Gates: A Decade of Vaccines and the Global Action Vaccine action plan, 2010 to 2020. Create and fund the vaccination, verification and certification protocols, Digital I.D.to enforce/confirm the vaccination program after the mandatory roll out is enacted. Gates:ID2020.
5) Davos World Economic Forum’s ‘Operation-Reset’ and 6) Bill Gates: simulation ‘Event 201’ in October 2019 – Release the Research Strain at the Wuhan Institute of Virology itself and then blame its release on a natural scapegoat as the wanted primary script. Wuhan wet market, Nov 2019. Exactly the same as the simulation! Downplay the human-to-human transmission for as long as possible to allow the Research Strain to spread on a global scale before any country can lockdown to avoid initial infection.
Once a country’s infection is widespread, lock down incoming/outgoing travel: Keep the transmissions within the country spreading for as long as possible, enact forced quarantines/isolation for that area and expand the lockdown regions, ‘Overhype the mortality rate’ by tying the Research Strain to deaths having little to nothing to do with the actual virus – consider it a COVID-19 death – to keep the fear and compliance at a maximum. Hmmm!
Sheriffs! Seen any listed above felons lately? Share this in all counties/states!
s/Gerald Boland
T-or-C, NM
(Over 350 words paid)
