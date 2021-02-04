Sierra County Grand Jurors’ and Sheriff Hamilton (See 4-41-2 DUTIES); I’m good faith reporting alleged traitors-felons-crimes! As criminal law denunciation demands – Sierra Electric Co-op and T-or-C Utilities must remove all Smart Meters and T-or-C must remove all License Plate Reader Cameras – immediately!
Smart Meter and License Plate Reader Camera contracts are Unconscionable: One that no sensible man not under delusion, duress, or in distress would make, and such as no honest and fair man would accept.
We the people so far as making arrests of all suspected felons is concerned have an ‘inherent right and duty’ to protect our own lives and property and the safety of others. The Framers contemplated law enforcement as the duty of mostly private citizens, along with a few constables and sheriffs who could be called upon to raise a posse when necessary.
People! Substantial evidence has been accumulating from circa 1940s to the present --in the scientific and medical fields – now conclusive – that EMF radio frequency (“RF”) radiation, radar and modern wireless communications –including cell phones, cordless phones, Wi-Fi, smart phones, 1G thru 5G Cell Towers, smart meters, etc. – is injurious to human health and harmful to the environment.
The telecommunications industry ‘falsely asserts’ that levels of radiation too low to produce much heat also produce no damage. When the FCC’s safety guidelines were proposed in 1993, the EPA stated that they had “serious flaws.” The Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) stated that, “FCC rules do not address the issue of long-term, chronic exposure to RF fields.”
The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (“NIOSH”) stated the FCC’s proposed standard was inadequate because it “is based on only one dominant mechanism – adverse health effects caused by body heating.”
T-or- C City Manager and Commissioners’ haven’t done due diligence by relying on asinine inadequate FCC and Smart Meter vender statements! Also, your $50 Opt-out-offer is counter-offered – stop violating our Bill of Rights! I believe risk management would agree!
An EPA letter dated October 8, 1996 stated again that the guidelines “are thermally based, and do not apply to chronic, non-thermal exposure situations.” And again on March 8, 2002, the EPA stated that “The FCC’s current exposure guidelines, as well as those of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) and the International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection, are thermally based, and do not apply to chronic, non-thermal exposure situations.”
Please share worldwide!
s/Gerald Boland
T-or-C, NM
(Over 350 words paid)
