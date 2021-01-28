Faithful police – honor your oath, preserve liberty for all our and future generations sake! Many appointed and all elected legislative-executive-judicial public servants take an oath to obey (not to violate) federal and state constitutions, right? Is local perjured oath public servant- impersonator(s) wantonness using EMF-assault-concentrated-energy-weapons called Smart Meters upon our battered-person and selling our data actionable?
Are license plate reader camera operator’s traitorously-stalking-profiling-monitoring-voyeuristicly-archiving-reconnaissance-tailing-shadowing us in contempt of the Bill of Rights – turning Truth or Consequences (Sierra County) into an ‘Orwellian open air surveillance prison?’
Smart Meter and License Plate Reader Camera contracts are defeasible: What may be undone or annulled, being trespasser ab initio! When the contract is fraudulent, it is void, for fraud vitiates everything! Shall ‘Moral Turpitude’ police officer(s) involved be arrested and lose certification (See 10.29.1.2 and 10.29.1.11 GROUNDS FOR DENIAL, REVOCATION OR SUSPENSION OF POLICE OFFICER etc.)
Are local neighbors that we’ve employed used ‘Moral Turpitude’ fraud, deceit, and false oaths to get elected or appointed – spitting upon constitutions? Protection of one's privacy against arbitrary intrusion/surveillance by the police or utility is at the core of the Fourth and Ninth Amendments. (See New Mexico Constitution Article 2, Sections 1, 10, 16 and 23)
This Notice And Evidence of High Crimes is being Reported Under 18 U.S.C. Section 4 ripe ‘probable cause’ communicated to US Marshal Service and Sierra County Sheriff Hamilton, I humbly-formally invoke your mandatory misprision-duty to arrest perps and file criminal complaints directly to be heard and investigated by county/federal grand juries under Felony High Crimes law straightaway.
I’m good faith reporting: From very early times, "grand" or "accusing" juries were formed to examine the accusations of private individuals. Smart Meter and License Plate Reader Cameras’ must be removed immediately! When two or more public servants unite in an unlawful or criminal act to defeat the Bill of Rights, they shall be indicted for criminal conspiracy.
There’s extensive historical and legal evidence to show that modern policing is in many ways inconsistent with the original intent of America's founding documents. Thus, the advent of professional policing has endangered important rights of the American people.
The Bill of Rights represents enshrinements of individual liberties rather than government power. The only constitutional provisions with regard to criminal justice represent barriers to governmental power, rather than provisions for that power.
Truly, the Founders' intent to protect individual liberties was made clear by the language of the Ninth Amendment and its equivalent in state constitutions (New Mexico Constitution Article 2 Section 23), which declares that "The enumeration in the Constitution, of certain rights, shall not be construed to deny or disparage others retained by the people," provides a clear indication that the Framers affirmed that people may do whatever is not justly prohibited by the Constitution rather than that the government may do whatever is not justly prohibited to it.
Stop the surveillance! Speak up! Share worldwide!
Gerald Boland
T-or-C, NM
(Over 350 words paid)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.