What do U.S. Statutes at Large, 50 Titles of United States Code Annotated (U.S.C.A.), all Chapters of New Mexico Statutes Annotated (NMSA) and all other 49 state Revised/Statutes Annotated, and 50 state 'lockdown felonious despotisms' and all municipal code for every incorporated municipality have in common with comic books?
They’re very imaginative and exceed 99.999% of mankind’s inherent powers/capacities/written constitutions, therefore – no delegation and no consent of delegation under the ‘law of agency’ of these usurpations have validity!
Just read the voluminous fictional-make-believe-hocus-pocus-abracadabra-laws and ask yourself if YaHVaH (God) gave you such authority over man. If not, you couldn’t in a delegated form of government give such authority to others (legislative-executive-judiciary) or over others!
This Notice And Evidence of Financial Crimes is being Reported Under 18 U.S.C. Section 4 ripe ‘probable cause’ communicated to all U.S. Federal Marshals, all Military-Branch-Service(s) Provost Marshals’, all 3,000 plus county sheriffs, all 3,000 plus county grand juries, all veterans and all healthy age of majority men and women born in one of the 50 several states.
I humbly-formally invoke your mandatory misprision-duty to file criminal complaints directly to be heard and investigated by county/federal grand juries under Felony High Crimes law straightaway. I’m good faith reporting that federal and New Mexico’s public servants from circa January 1933 to present time (and all other several states) public servants have perjured oaths of office operating outside/without lawful authority, violating the written supreme law of the land!
Now, what does the United States Constitution require about money? The United States Constitution expressly-asserts and all public servants are to obey -- that only gold and silver coin can be tendered as payment for debt. The United States Constitution, Article I, Section 8 states... “The Congress shall have Power...To coin Money, regulate the value thereof, and of foreign Coin, and fix the Standard of Weights and Measures."
The United States Constitution, Article I, Section 10 states...”No State shall...coin Money; emit Bills of Credit; make any Thing but gold and silver Coin a Tender in Payment of Debts.” The United States Constitution only accepts gold and silver coin as money. Paper currency notes without an equivalent gold or silver backing are not money!
The private Federal Reserve Notes are worthless debt-tokens! Are the Federal Reserve Bank-lords and Congress (see U.S. Constitution, Article 1, Section 6) felonious mafia cartel racketeering thieves? Circulating $trillions more and more stimulus worthless paper-digital-checkbook currency diminishes/dilutes the value of everyone’s savings.
As stated above, most public servants have a perjured oath in holding office. They swear an oath to be subject to the federal and state constitutions, then immediately operate outside and in rebellious opposition to them. Sheriffs, grand jurors, petit jurors must peacefully arrest, indict, and convict public servant felons.
Sheriffs have probable cause, be in Santa Fe to peacefully/lawfully arrest (see New Mexico Constitution, Article 4, Section 13), legislative-executive-judicial-felons’ as justified! Investigate the Round House Capitol and courts for ‘unlawful session assembly’ by public servant impersonators!
Share this reporting worldwide!
s/Gerald Boland
T-or-C, NM
