This Notice And Evidence of Federal Crimes is being Reported Under 18 U.S.C. Section 4 open communication to U.S. President Trump, U.S Attorney General Barr or Successor Jeff Rosen, all Federal Marshals, all Military-Branch-Service(s) Provost Marshals’, all 3,000 plus county sheriffs, all 3,000 plus county grand jury’s and their foremen’s, all veterans and all healthy age of majority men and women born in one of the 50 several states.
I humbly-formally invoke your mandatory duty to file criminal complaints directly to be heard and investigated by county/federal grand juries under Misprision of Felony law straightaway.
I’m good faith reporting: Mr. President et als., there is compelling evidence many of the 50 several states (New Mexico, too) violated their election laws, disenfranchised state citizens, committed massive mail fraud soliciting non-federal citizens to commit perjury, massive inducement for qualified electors to commit voter registration perjury…
Including the several states’ judicial tyranny refusing to give a meaningful hearing to the eyewitness 1,000 plus sworn affidavits’ of election wrongdoing, and SCOTUS violating their oath of office regarding express language diversity state verses state provisions.
Mr. President et als., the 1,000 plus sworn affidavits’ your legal team gathered should be given directly to county sheriffs and county grand juries, and federal marshals and federal grand juries to investigate, indict, and arrest the wrongdoers identified in the affidavits if warranted.
Mr. President et als., your lawyers have by nondisclosure given you incompetent representation and thrown your case! To settle a 1981 lawsuit Case No. 09-4615, in 1982 – while Ronald Reagan was President (1981-1989) – the DNC, RNC and RSC entered into an unconscionable agreement or Consent Decree, which is national in scope, limiting the RNC’s ability to engage or assist in voter fraud prevention unless the RNC obtains the court’s approval (20 days in advance of election), the RNC defrauded you.
President Trump, you had discernment of the fraud coming in this election; the RNC should have informed you and followed the consent decree’ pre-election filing requirement.
Mr. President et als., the constitution doesn’t recognize corporate political parties. You, as President, as the Executive branch are not bound by the RNC. Bring your case/evidence directly to SCOTUS as the U.S. President, as the Executive branch! You have standing!
People, please scan, post and send this to all your contacts worldwide, especially to the Whitehouse. Call, write, and email the Whitehouse and talk radio! Donald John Trump can win this! Drain the swamp!
s/Gerald Boland
T-or-C, NM
(Over 350 words paid)
