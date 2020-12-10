It has been said if you want to anger friends tell them a lie, if you want to make them furious tell them the truth!
This series is to guide your fury, to lawfully ‘indict-arrest-prosecute-convict legislative-executive-judicial’ wrongdoers. If juries have not the right to judge governmental criminality, the government is absolute, and the people are slaves. The following paragraph is repeated to conform to public-domain-reporting of alleged crimes.
This Notice And Evidence of Federal Crimes Under 18 U.S.C. Section 4 open communication is to U.S. President Trump, U.S Attorney General Barr, all Military-Branch-Service(s) Provost Marshals’, all 3,000 plus county sheriffs, all 3,000 plus county grand jury’s and their foremen’s, all veterans and all healthy age of majority men and women born in one of the 50 several states. I humbly and formally invoke your mandatory duty to file criminal complaints directly to your county grand jury foreman under Misprision of Felony law straightaway.
"…every act of a delegated authority, contrary to the tenor of the commission under which it is exercised is void. No legislative act, therefore, contrary to the Constitution, can be valid. To deny this would be to affirm that the deputy is greater than his principal; that the servant is above the master; that the representatives of the people are superior to the people themselves…" Federalist Paper No. 78 Alexander Hamilton
I’m good faith reporting: there is compelling evidence that there is no Constitutional authority for operating in bankruptcy under Martial Law/Rule. The legislative, executive, and judicial branches no longer exist, as the de jure government has ‘fraudulently been dissolved’ and the entire country has been received in bankruptcy by the Fund (IMF) and World Bank through a series of "emergency war powers" acts.
Agreement-Pactions, Confederations, and Alliances, under pretense of "emergency," which they themselves twisted, propagandized and furthered, forming many unlawful offices and alien allegiances to perpetuate their frauds and to eat out the substance of the good and productive people of America must end. Public servants have trespassed on our Lives, Liberties, Properties and Families and imperiled our Freedoms and Prosperity, etc.
Fellow Americans, after the founders died, public servants rebelliously decided circa 1830s to the present to rule us instead of serve us! As creature Satan rebelled to Creator God, creature public servants have rebelled to creator We the People, declaring us enemies.
Readers scan and share on social media everywhere. Sheriffs! Do your duty!
s/Gerald Boland
T-or-C, NM
(Over 350 words paid)
