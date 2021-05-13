Hey! World! You’ve been hoaxed, scammed, bankrupted, suckered and experimented upon! Can you say Nuremberg International Criminal Code violated? It’s time for the 99.98% of humanity to prosecute the .02% of control freaks that seek our demise. They’re easy to identify! Have you seen the documented-images where Dr. Fauci funds the organ trafficking of aborted babies, helping researchers graft baby scalps onto rodents?
Last April 2020 I reported COVID-19 was a beta test, a manmade offensive-bioweapon-virus to execute “The Great Reset” – a planned global-event to destroy the modern world and 2/3’s of America’s businesses to bring in Orwell’s 1984, with much mass murder, remember?
This has been so planned, so scripted, so war-gamed implemented throughout 2019-2021. Prosecution of the perpetrators would be a slam-dunk, with Constitutional Sheriffs, Citizen’s Arrest, Loyal Constitutional Veterans and Police Officers utilizing citizen grand juries, citizen petit juries, and those learned [not bar attorneys] in the law.
Did you hear Communist China’s latest admission that it developed the COVID-19 bioweapon with the funding and support of Dr. Anthony Fauci and vaccine czar’s Bill and Melinda Gates, as I reported 12 months ago? Did Bill Gates and other globalists with MIT and other universities develop these eugenic-depopulation-systems, but when the public resists this Orwellian takeover, they denounce it as a conspiracy theory?
Did you read the CDC’s admission that only 5% of all reported COVID-19 deaths were ‘actual’ COVID-19 deaths? That’s right; governor-gulag Michelle Lujan-Grisham’s 14-month unconstitutional shut down of New Mexico was for only 5% of 4,000 deaths – meaning 200 people! I feel for the 200 families, but get real!
Lock-down, masks, social distancing, closure of businesses, house arrest, church closures, school closures, etc., all a fraud! The CDC inflated the death rate for COVID-19 by instructing medical practitioners in its March 24, 2020 directive to ascribe the cause of death as COVID-19 for all deaths, irrespective of whether patients were tested for COVID-19 or if they had other co-morbidities such as heart disease, cancer, diabetes, emphysema, car wreck, etc. Many got the flu, which further weakened their immune system and they died.
It’s diabolical that on the front end they lied and lied, falsified the PCR-test to exaggerate the case numbers, killed many with respirators, and withholding known non-toxic treatments. This COVID-19 was always 100% treatable. The real bio-weapons are the so-called vaccines! We need a moratorium on ‘all’ experimental vaccines!
I’ll share some scientific-paper-references next time.
s/Gerald Boland
T-or-C, NM
(Over 350 words paid)
