Truth or Consequences doesn’t have to be a tyranny and Stockholm-Syndrome doesn’t have to exist in Sierra County! For all that is reported hereafter, Fiesta 2021 must proceed! The COVID-19 “crisis response” must be renamed the “Corona-SARS-2-PCR-Test-Scandal.” It as 150 million people murdered in the 20th century by totalitarian-government(s), and 1.5 billion babies-worldwide-murdered in the womb by would-be-moms’ since circa 1980, is on par with the greatest crimes against humanity ever committed!
Those responsible for ‘shutting down the world’ must be criminally prosecuted and if convicted hanged for crimes against humanity! Were the reported 15,000 plus deaths in New York caused by killer-Cuomo transferring sick patients to nursing homes where they infected precious grandmas and grandpas with weak immune systems?
Have American doctors and hospitals been criminally paid $13k to $50k to declare deceased victims as Covid-19, even though Autopsies (when performed) showed fatalities almost all caused by serious pre-existing conditions? The no-lockdown and strict-lockdown states have ‘comparable’ disease and mortality statistics! Populations have cross-T-cell immunity (Herd immunity already achieved) from previous influenza waves for 12 months now!
Many scientists call this a PCR-test-scam-demic, not a COVID-19 pandemic. Very healthy and non-infectious people falsely test positive-95-100% without ever having the real Chinese Wuhan virus. The PCR-test is not based on scientific facts with respect to infections! PCR-tests-Amplification of samples over 20 amplification-cycles is unreliable, yet, United Nation’s ‘WHO’ recommended-performed-45-cycles illegality!
The American-state-government(s) non-existent infections locked down: imposed social-distancing-mask-wearing on the basis of ‘Neil Ferguson’s false computer models’! There’s no factual basis for panic and no legal basis for COVID-19 measures, period! COVID-19 measures are unconstitutional and must be repealed immediately!
The fake-media, government(s), CDC, Anthony Fauci, WHO, and others have falsified the true facts of the so-called pandemic thereby -- have allegedly committed death-sentencing crimes against humanity as defined in the (Nuremberg) International Criminal Code!
America is in danger of being replaced by Fascist-Maoist-Stalinist totalitarian models! Politicians, media-charlatans and deep-state-criminals deliberately drove populations to panic! Children traumatized en-masse were heartlessly made to feel responsible “for the painful tortured death of their parents and grandparents if they do not follow COVID-19 rules”
The falsely-calibrated PCR-test is used to create fear and not to diagnose. Injury, damage, evidence of gigantic health and economic damage to populations by COVID-19 measures have killed innumerable people, destroyed countless companies and individuals worldwide. Bankruptcies abound in small and medium-sized businesses. American self-employed people must be ‘compensated in gold’ by states for damages!
Visit our Veterans’ Memorial Wall, write down some Veteran’s names and walk the parade path to honor their sacrifice! Restore liberty America!
s/Gerald Boland
T-or-C, NM
