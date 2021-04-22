These mRNA shots have 0.000000% of the virus in them; therefore they are not a vaccine. They are actually “Genetic Experimental Modification Tool”. They teach your genes (DNA) to do something they weren’t meant to do. This is changing the actual human as God created into a synthetic human. The reported deaths from COVID-19 injections greater in four months (December 1, 2020 thru April 13, 2021) than previous 13 plus years of all other vaccinations.
Here are some important questions and answers before considering getting vaccinated: If I get vaccinated can I stop wearing a mask(s)? Government: NO! If I get vaccinated will the restaurants, bars, schools, fitness clubs, hair salons, etc. reopen and will people be able to get back to work like normal? Government: NO! If I get vaccinated will I be resistant to Covid? Government: Maybe. We don't know exactly, but probably not.
If I get vaccinated, at least I won't be contagious to others – right? Government: NO! The vaccine doesn’t stop transmission. If I get vaccinated, how long will the vaccine last? Government: No one knows. All Covid "vaccines" are still in the experimental stage. If I get vaccinated, can I stop social distancing? Government: NO!
If my parents, grandparents and I all get vaccinated can we hug each other again? Government: NO! So what's the benefit of getting vaccinated? Government: Hoping that the virus won't kill you. Are you sure the vaccine won't injure or kill me? Government: NO! So, if statistically the virus won't kill me (99.7% survival rate), why should I get vaccinated? Government: To protect others.
So, if I get vaccinated, I can protect 100% of people I come in contact with? Government: NO! If I experience a severe, adverse reaction, long term effects (still unknown) or die from the vaccine will I (or my family) be compensated from the vaccine manufacture or the government? Government: NO! The government and vaccine manufacturers have 100% zero liability regarding this experimental drug!
So, to summarize, the Covid-19 "vaccine"...does not provide immunity! Does not eliminate the virus! Does not prevent death! Does not guarantee you won’t get it! Does not stop you from passing it on to others! Does not eliminate the need for travel bans! Does not eliminate the need for business closures! Does not eliminate the need for lockdowns!
More unmasking soon!
s/Gerald Boland
T-or-C, NM
(Over 350 words paid)
