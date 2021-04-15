Felony Notice Reported Under 18 U.S.C. Section 4, herein ripe ‘probable cause’ “Alien Smuggling” communicated to: U.S. Marshals’, County Sheriffs, American Veterans and (our last firewall to stop fraud) 3,000 plus investigative county grand juries and all citizen’s able to exercise New Mexico’s Common Law Citizens’ Arrest!`
Sheriffs: This Notice And Evidence of High Crimes of Alien Smuggling, Child Trafficking, Child Smuggling, Child Kidnapping, Money Laundering, Open Public Servant Rebellion, assisting the breach of our southern border and crimes of failure to protect America from foreign invaders just for starters – is being faithfully Reported Under 18 U.S.C. Section 4 ripe ‘probable cause’ communicated in this public domain forum to Sierra County Sheriff Hamilton and all sworn sheriffs throughout New Mexico.
I demand all New Mexico Sheriffs to honor your oaths in New Mexico’s Constitution Article XX, Section 1. Whereas both federal and state legislature(s), executive(s), judicial, officeholders – herein soon-to-be-charged-defendants are aiding and abetting the cartels to invade our country, I demand you deputize in your respective county as Chief Law Enforcement Officer (CLEO) ‘all able-bodied (Unorganized Militia) male citizens between the ages of eighteen and forty-five’ as provided New Mexico’s Constitution Article XVIII, Section 1.
I formally invoke your mandatory misprision-duty to arrest, file criminal complaints directly to be heard and investigated by citizen county/federal grand juries under Felony High Crimes law straightaway. For the minimum of 200,000 count-violations circa February-March 2021 of 8 U. S. C. §1324(a)(1)(A)(iv), the prison term is “not more than 5 years,” §1324(a)(1)(B)(i). §1324(a)(1)(B)(ii); if “the offense was done for… private financial gain,” the prison term is “not more than 10 years”.
Alien smuggling evidence abounds that legislative, executive, and judicial officeholders and employed staff therein from Washington D.C., state capitols, religious and secular entities, law enforcement, and other entities charged with enforcing law are aiding and abetting crimes at the border, transporting across state-lines, providing money and other assistance to illegal aliens and the cartels.
“Alien smuggling” is the term given “[a]ny person who knowingly has encouraged, induced, assisted, abetted, or aided” any other person to enter or try to enter the United States illegally.
What do we do when evidence abounds that legislative, executive, and judicial officeholders and FBI, DHS, ICE, Border Patrol follow unlawful orders-policies, unlawful executive orders, failure to seal our border, are not upholding our constitution(s) acts of bad faith? There’s no immunity – arrest them all!
s/Gerald Boland
T-or-C, NM
(Over 350 words paid)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.