One of the things that Lucifer-Satan did when he fell, according to the Bible, was to "weaken the nations". The precept of national boundaries is one created by the Creator. Acts 17:24, 26: "God that made the world and all things therein... hath determined... the bounds of their habitation."
So, being the designer of national boundaries was God himself, it would follow, that delusional neo-Nimrods’ rebelliously out to dethrone the Creator – would be anxious to abolish the nations of the world.
And this is precisely what the criminal-death-doomed-globalists’ are doing with climate change swindles, destruction of all currencies, lockdowns, COVID-19, ubiquitous AI surveillance, deathly smart meters 5G and 6G, diminishing patriotism, dissolving genders, pedophilia, cannibalism, injurious vaccines, open borders etc., – widening the amalgamation. Shall nations and national boundaries vanish?
To transcend the limits of national sovereignty and to move toward the building of a world system, the death-doomed-traitors created the United-Abomi-Nations – world law and a world order based upon transnational federal government(s) with someday national-borders abolished.
So, ‘The Devil’s Brood’ ultimate purpose of all of this Satanic-attack on nationalism, our national Christian ethos, and destruction of protestant countries is to tear down national borders, replaced with a Luciferian borderless one world government.
The New Agers- Fabians-Humanists-Communists-Speculative-Masons want a one world government! They are creating the desperate-chaos-conditions – planetary re-education-indoctrination – that will persuade the people that they should adopt the Luciferian world government when it is offered.
Christian beliefs must all be destroyed because the world must receive a world government supported by the planners inside the ‘secret societies’ and the new religious groups. The enemy has been identified. It is worship of Lucifer-Satan the god of the New World Order!
The New Age Occultists’ unrelentingly work for the abolition of the family by continuously redefining it. Children are already raised by the globalist common-core government schools. All land and property is mortgaged hypothecated-owned by usury-globalists.
Religious people and (deplorable) Trump supporters must be subjected to rigorous deprogramming, right? There will be a one-world government instead of city, county, state, and national governments.
“In the end they [the people] will lay their freedom at our [the controller's] feet and say to us 'make us your slaves, but feed us'" the twenty-first century... will be the era of World Controllers..." And then he told us why these "controllers" would not fail: "The older dictators fell because they could never supply their subjects with enough bread, enough circuses enough miracles and mysteries.” –Aldous Huxley, circa 1958, book Brave New World Revisited.
People! Repent! Worship Christ Jesus only! (Matthew 7: v13-29)
s/Gerald Boland
T-or-C, NM
(Over 350 words paid)
