America destabilized by design – open treason, open sedition, and openly perjured oaths of office! Within days of submitting oaths-of-office in January 2021, a majority of the U.S House of Representatives violated the U.S. Constitution by unduly-treacherously voting to impeach Donald John Trump! Later, a majority of U.S. Senators violated the U.S. Constitution in ‘voting jurisdiction existed’ to conduct a trial of impeachment of Citizen – Donald John Trump.
Felony Notice Reported Under 18 U.S.C. Section 4, herein ripe ‘probable cause’ communicated to: U.S. Marshals’, County Sheriffs’, American Veterans’ and 3,000 plus county grand juries! It appears only remaining-Republicans’ exist in Congress as Assembled for ‘all’ Democrats and some Republicans have violated (perjured) their oaths in open rebellion to the U.S. Constitution’s ‘expressly written’ provision(s) text!
Thus, nullifies and makes void ‘all legislation’ passed by the felonious-impersonators! U.S. Marshals’ and stationed troops must arrest (Article 1 Section 6) and remove them!
Break the trance! The one percent of the one percent wants a post-human world! The more you people submit, the worse it gets! The UN’s Globalist controlled demolition of America and mankind – is a shot in the arm (a shot in the head) – the globalists’ want 6.5 billion people dead.
All the events are to swamp-stupefy-overwhelm you and have you feel helpless but to submit to a Chinese-communist-style-despotic-prison-planet.
Also, does a UN plan seek to have 593 million immigrants (Operation-Agenda 2050), an average of 10.8 million per year invade the USA? By 2050, out of a United States total population of 1.1 billion, 775 million, or 73 percent, would be post 1995 immigrants or their descendants. Between 2000 and 2015, migration contributed 42% of the population growth in Northern America!
Given that Europe, too, is already having huge problems culturally-integrating-assimilating migrants, (up to 90% on welfare) the numbers indicate that mass migration to “replace” the host population (Cloward-Piven-Strategy) of America and European countries has been on the UN’s agenda for decades.
An appeals court found the U.S. is not legally obligated to accept unaccompanied minors. The Trump administration rightfully sent most Central American minors back to their home countries to join family there. A country that won’t have and protect borders is doomed! The traitorous-officeholders within America won’t protect our American soil!
Globalist Henry Kissinger said in the 1970s, i.e. “illegal we can do immediately, unconstitutional will take time to do.”
People! Share this worldwide!
s/Gerald Boland
T-or-C, NM
