Felony Notice Reported Under 18 U.S.C. Section 4, herein ripe ‘probable cause’ communicated to: U.S. Marshals’, County Sheriffs’, American Veterans’ and (our last firewall to stop fraud) 3,000 plus county grand juries! Just as a casino can change its algorithms-odds-ratios to have more losers to keep odds favorable towards the casino, forensic mathematicians researching the 2020 election have found the ‘same technique’ was used by ‘specific-precincts’ in suspected states and counties therein to ensure Trump’s loss. Sheriffs must forensically investigate/arrest precinct staff!
America! The election ‘was stolen’ from Trump/Pence. Biden/Harris did not win! Even if Biden/Harris won, they perjured their oaths just hours after the inauguration! It’s unjust to allow conspirators’ who made false-oath-representations to retain the fruits (hold office) of a bargain induced by such misrepresentations.
What is bad faith? Bad faith often refers to dishonesty or fraud in a transaction, such as entering into an agreement or oath of office regarding constitution(s) with no intention of ever living up to its limited enumerated powers, or knowingly misrepresenting it, or with intent to deceive or mislead another in order to gain some advantage.
What do we do when evidence abounds that legislative, executive, and judicial officeholders (acts, regulations and rulings) and employed staff therein from Washington D.C., state capitols down to T-or-C are allegedly entering into an agreement to upholding the constitution(s) without the intention or educational means to fulfill it? What do we do when basic standards of honesty in dealing with others are violated – breached by acts of bad faith? Are the offices vacant from day one? Yes!
On October 26, 2006, U.S. President George W. Bush signed the ‘Secure Fence Act of 2006’ (Public Law 109-367) into law stating, “This bill will help protect the American people. This bill will make our borders more secure. It is an important step toward immigration reform.” The bill was introduced on September 13, 2006, by Congressman Peter T. King, Republican of New York. In the House of Representatives, the Fence Act passed 283-138 on September 14, 2006. On September 29, 2006, the Fence Act passed in the Senate 80-19.
U.S. Presidents are to execute the law, not violate them! U.S. Marshals must dutifully arrest Biden/Harris as ‘Impersonators-Signing an unlawful order’ stopping construction of the southern-border-wall and criminal-conspiracy-aiding-abetting the invasion of our country. US Border Patrol/ICE – enforce Trump’s orders to protect America! Trump’s orders are still in place!
Are there US House and Senate vacancies, too?
s/Gerald Boland
T-or-C, NM
(Over 350 words paid)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.