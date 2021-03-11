Hey America and the world! Are you under ‘population control and eugenics attack’ by the richest families? Former sedition-infiltrator FDR aide, James Warburg CFR/TC, said in testimony before the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, on February 17, 1950, "You shall have one World government, whether or not you like it, by consent or by conquest...”
The California Senate Investigating Committee on Education, 1953 Report: "So-called modern Communism is apparently the same hypocritical and deadly World conspiracy to destroy civilization that was founded by the secret order of the Illuminati in Bavaria on May 1, 1776, and that raised its hoary head in our colonies here at the critical period before the adoption of our Federal Constitution."
Referring to Illuminati private central banking, George W. Malone, U.S. Senator (Nevada), speaking before Congress in 1957, “I believe that if the people of this nation fully understood what Congress has done to them over the last 49 years, they would move on Washington; they would not wait for an election... It adds up to a preconceived plan to destroy the economic and social independence of the United States!"
Gee, since Belial-Biden, a puppet of globalism and globalists made a perjured oath, signed unlawful orders – gasoline prices have risen 25%, our borders are being breached, jobs are being destroyed, no Bolshevik-Biden Q/A press conferences or planned state of the union speech, thus, the architects’ of death and destruction are back!
Certainly, that should satisfy great hordes of Democrat voters? Look for someone who can talk the Orwellian double-talk while walking the globalization walk to give up on 'American-nationalism' and turn to ‘International Globalization' that benefits only (Davos) rich tycoons, while hurting everyone else.
Globalists’ are very duplicitous people – a coalition of Mafia: the New World Order Mafia is the mother of all Mafias. These people love the game of chess, and see warfare-famine-COVID-19 between nations as creating an order out of chaos. Plutocratic empires of pharmaceutical companies, rapacious energy internationals, weapons manufacturers, tax-exempt foundations, high-tech-AI, the gutter press, politicians, and so on and on, controlled by seditionists can be lawfully seized by US Marshals!
I’ve demonstrated that the infiltrated-lawless-government, particularly the Department of Justice, will not defend and protect the Constitution. Therefore; millions of Americans must form ‘Citizen Grand Juries’ and ‘Criminal Courts of Law’ – to stand at the ready to defend the Republic!
s/Gerald Boland
T-or-C, NM
(Over 350 words paid)
