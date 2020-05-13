There are always risks in life and business. The risks can be caused by nature or man-made. Man-made risks can be from treachery, stupidity, or technological.
The 1815 Mt. Tembora eruption lead to an 1816 year without a summer, and crops failed and millions starved across Northern Hemisphere. Bad time to be a farmer. The 1918 flu on the heels of WWI killed 100 million and made a bad time to be anyone. Same with polio and COVID-19 – all bad for business.
The Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor and pulled us into WWII and business changed rapidly; consumer goods, cars, travel out, rationing in. War production in. Good times for farmers, bad time to be a home-builder. Horse and buggy became the car. Radio became TV. Mimeograph to Xerox to printer. Landline to cell phone. Beta to VHS to DVD to streaming.
Point is, businesses come and go. It’s risky and it’s not the government’s job to make you whole. You go belly up through a combination of bad luck, wrong place, tech, disruption, or plain incompetence. Just the way it goes.
Same way with jobs. The industrial revolution disrupted the agricultural economy. Outsourcing the supply chain and manufacturing to Japan, China and Southeast Asia killed “Made In The USA” and led to the service and gig economy we have today. Not the fed or state government’s job to make you whole. Six or nine months of unemployment and you better figure it out.
As a nation we’ve got choices ahead. If the American consumer continues to run up debt on electronics, cars, houses, clothes (enough with the $200 gym shoes), eating out 150% of the time, not saving and/or investing. There’s going to be no nest eggs for hard times. Same with governments.
Overspending and deficits, under-funded, two public pensions, excessive bond debt will make us as a country beholden to credit card companies, mortgage and bond holders. Remember the story about the dream where seven fat cows come out of the river and next day were eaten by the seven skinny cows? There are always seven skinny cows following the fat ones because most people and institutions never plan for it. Maybe Ron White is right and you really “can’t fix stupid.”
Additionally, if we do want to make critical medical equip., PPE, drugs, rare minerals, steel, aluminum, cars, furniture, carpeting, clothing and all the 90% of stuff at Walmart that’s made in China, we’re going to pay more. Labor and cost of living is way more here. US Steel in Gary, Indiana pays workers $38/hr. to make steel. Germany 27/hr., Japan 22/hr., and China 12/hr. as an example.
Supply chain security and independence like freedom is not free. This will cost money and political will and consumer restraint. My guess is people won’t pay more and budget and save and we’ll be in same spot two years from now. People want it now – instant gratification, not fiscal responsibility.
Just sayin.
s/Steve Zeschke
T-or-C, NM
(Over 350 words paid)
