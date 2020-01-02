On behalf of Elephant Butte Lake State Park, the Friends of EBLSP would like to thank all of the following folks for their contributions that not only made the 2019 Luminaria Beach Walk possible, but the best ever!
The prize donors were: Bullocks, Blackstone Hot Springs Lodging and Bath, Elephant Butte RV Resort, Ginny Lucero, Marina del Sur, and Riverbend Hot Springs. (The prize winners were: 1st- Mark Griego and Friends; 2nd- Steel Soldiers; 3rd- Black Dog Shredding.)
The volunteers! There is no way to list them all, but I will try… EBLSP camp workers and hosts that folded 3,000 bags, and Manzano Christian School staff and students who put sand and a candle in each of those bags; campers, community members, etc. who picked up those same bags and placed them along all roads leading to the park entrance and down to the site; the folks who came later on to light those candles; and the folks who came the day after to pick up all of them. Whew!
We must remember all the generous friends, organizations, families and businesses that provided the posole, green chili stew, Frito pie, hot chocolate, cookies, goodies, samples and give-a-ways, Mr. and Mrs. Claus, and warm wishes and greetings to all who came to them. And thanks to Ranger Jasen Kershaw for the organization and the rest of the State Park Rangers for the warming bonfire pits and hosting this magic event!
…and our guests! They came from near and far to see what this was all about… and they found a community of caring folks that were happy to share the joy of the Christmas season with them on a clear desert night. They also opened their own hearts and gave generously to the Make-A-Wish Foundation and to the Fireworks Show for 2020, for which we are extremely grateful!
Thank you each and all for your hard work, your donations, your time, and especially for being the best ambassadors for our community!
Remember to Pray For Snow to Save Our Lakes!
s/Carla Johnson
Treasurer and Fundraising Chair
F.O.E.B.L.S.P
