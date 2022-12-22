Perhaps I can sum up the content of your December 2 Dear Boss editorial by quoting a line from the 1959 song Charlie Brown: “Why is everybody always picking on me?”
Whether it is a reporter who seems to have enraged you by creating an online source of local and state news, which may be seen as competition for the Sentinel, or the ACO who is carrying out her job which includes protecting local animals, it certainly raised your ire.
My assumption that the reporter you are talking about is with the online Sierra County Citizen may be incorrect, as you never give any more specific information about her than numerous unpleasant adjectives. My apologies if I have misunderstood who you mean.
The negative publicity you feared may come to pass over the dogs owned by the mayor and her husband has certainly come true. Albuquerque‘s KOB ran the story about the mayor and the dogs at least twice. It is too bad the Forrister’s lawyer or the police department would not comment. It leaves the impression that in Truth or Consequences there are people who are above the law.
Your suggestion that the ACO research hunting dogs piqued my interest so I went online looking for information about how much a hunting dog needs to weigh. The vast majority of articles address how to keep weight on dogs. Of course, no dog, hunter or just companion, is healthy if overweight. But none of the pictures accompanying these articles had dogs that were, to quote the ACO, “skin and bones”.
Using your forum as editor to lash out at people who cannot respond seems to me to be highly unprofessional. In the future, if you want to engage in such character assassination you may want to do so away from the paper. How about starting a blog?
s/Martye Allen
Truth or Consequences NM
