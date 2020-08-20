Dear Editor:
We live in a community of heroes. You might not recognize them at first because they are quiet, modest, unassuming. Their humility belies their strength and courage and sacrifice. They are the men and women who willingly gave their service and commitment to our country. They are our military veterans.
When faced with isolation, loneliness and danger, they did not move away but embraced the cause of their country.
These heroes never asked for special treatment. Serving their country was reward enough.
After their service, these special people deserve our attention and care. Here in T-or-C, many veterans who can no longer care for themselves or by their families are housed in the NMSVH on Broadway. They live two or three or four to a room. In this time of the Covid-19 crisis, they cannot leave their cramped rooms to go to the mess hall to experience the companionship of eating a meal together. They have no access to even the most basic recreations of bingo or poker. They have not, until recently, been taken outside to breathe fresh air or feel the sun. Visitors may not join the residents to relieve the constant boredom. Our veterans, who selflessly sacrificed for us, are now condemned to hollow silence. Our veterans received very little before the pandemic; now they’ve lost almost everything.
Our veterans served our country. Now we have to step up and serve them.
s/Gretchen Krueger
