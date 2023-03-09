The 2023 Fiesta Board put on a spectacular show last Saturday during their fundraiser “A Taste of Sierra County,” at the Truth or Consequences Brewery. Many local restaurants donated signature items to the event, and many happy customers ate and drank merrily as they were entertained during the mock “Truth or Consequences'' game show, hosted by Nick Williams and his lovely assistants Lindsay Williams and Destiny Mitchell.
The three “Celebrity” contestants, including City of T-or-C Police Lieutenant Venable, High School Principal Leslie Clark, and local up and coming star musician Burt Ferguson, were challenged through rounds of difficult “truth” questions, followed by specific consequences that involved making paper airplanes, waddling with a ping pong ball between their legs, and finding a cherry inside of a pie using only their faces! A great time was had by all!
The Fiesta Board and volunteers want to give a huge thank you to all of the businesses that donated food, gift certificates, or services. Thank you especially to La Cocina for donating and participating in the event with their lovely chips, salsas, and rice; El Faro for the scrumptious enchilada’s, beans and rice; Casa Taco for other enchiladas as well; Tony’s for chips and salsa; Johnny B’s for tortilla soup and green posole; Marilyn Luna for red posole; Gigi Callahan for the giant salads; Del Taco for tacos, churros and staff; Arrey Cafe for the pies; Giddy Up for mac-n-cheese; dinner boxes from Pizza Hut; donuts from Bullocks; and subs from Subway.
A special thank you to the businesses that provided gift certificates for the winners including Bigfoot, La Cocina, Arrey Cafe, Hillsboro Cafe, Black Range Vineyards, and Mile Marker 7, and thanks to the new Dollar General store for providing all of the plates, bowls, and silverware. And a huge thank you to the T-or-C Brewery for allowing us to use their space, and to all of the Fiesta Board and volunteers. Also thank you to all of the people who attended and showed your support.
Thanks to this special fundraising event, we hope to make this year's Fiesta 2023 “Out Of This World!”
