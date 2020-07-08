Supporters of the Democrat Party and radical leftists are not even trying to hide their agenda anymore in their fervor to wipe out our nation’s invaluable history. From vandalizing monuments and toppling statues to censoring or outright removing movies like “Gone With The Wind,” no art form that remotely covers the past is safe.
Seems to me the Democrats have a dastardly but convenient reason for this frenzy of killing off our country’s history.
The self-proclaimed “champions of social justice” have a terrible and shameful past that they hope their more moderate liberal supporters know nothing about. One that has been kept well hidden with the cooperation of the morally corrupt socialist members of academia.
When you hear Democrats mention racism or slavery, there is a simple, factual history lesson you can teach them: “The Confederacy and the KKK were run by Democrats and made up by Democrats.”
Most liberals, ignorant of the real history of our country, would find this shocking – yet it is 100% true.
In 1860, every future Confederate state (except Virginia and Tennessee) voted Democrat. Not one voted Republican. The Confederacy was born from Democrat-run states. And, they fought the bloodiest conflict in our history against a Republican President to preserve their way of life, which included slavery.
And what about the KKK? That organization attracted many ex-Confederate soldiers and southerners who opposed Reconstruction, nearly all of whom were Democrats.
The KKK and Democrats shared the same political agenda for a very long time. Here’s how prominent 19th-century orator Robert G. Ingersoll put it in a speech soon after the Civil War in Indianapolis:
“Every man that loved slavery better than liberty was a Democrat. The man that assassinated Abraham Lincoln was a Democrat. Every man that sympathized with the assassin – every man glad that the noblest President ever elected was assassinated, was a Democrat. Every man that wanted the privilege of whipping another man to make him work for him for nothing and pay him with lashes on his naked back was a Democrat. Every man that raised bloodhounds to pursue human beings was a Democrat.”
We must never forget that it was the Democrats who fought for the right to own human beings as property. It was the southern Democrat administration that called men to arms to protect slavery.
It was the “southern” Democrats who held up the 1964 Civil Rights Act with a record 60-day long filibuster. It was the Democrats that voted “no” for over 100 years on every bill presented that would give blacks the same rights as every other American.
Of course the world has changed a lot since then. But to me, the way top Democrats think really hasn’t.
While championing her husband’s 1994 crime legislation, Hillary Clinton used the term “super-predator” when referring to gangs of American kids who happened to be black. She even disdained black voters in the 2016 election for not trying hard enough to elect her president.
Joe Biden said recently that if a black American does not vote for him, he is not really black. Pelosi “took a knee” wearing the traditional garment of African slaver tribes – who enslaved other Africans and brought them to potential buyers.
Yet, these very same Democrats have the nerve to repeat the word “racist,” ad nauseam, when referring to our President?
It’s no coincidence that Democrats are turning a blind eye to the acts of vandalism we see happening all over our country. Their rhetoric preys on the ignorant masses, and every monument destroyed brings them that much closer to their goal of rewriting history.
It’s the duty of every American to educate co-called social justice warriors on the very real and sordid history of the Democrat Party.
s/Patrick Kohs
415 Cherry Lane
T-or-C, NM
(Over 350 words paid)
