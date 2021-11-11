Jeanne Hedgepeth was fired by the suburban-Chicago school district where she had worked for 20 years, after posting the comments (below) on her personal Facebook page. She made the comments while on vacation, criticizing the riots, violence and shootings in Chicago in the aftermath of the May 25, 2020, killing of George Floyd.
Upon returning from her vacation in early June 2020, Hedgepeth learned that the school district was investigating her for her Facebook posts; she was fired by the school board six weeks later, on July 16, 2020 by a vote of 5-2.
In her defense, Hedgepeth noted that the posts were on her personal Facebook page and were made “out of school.” She also expressly invoked her First Amendment rights.
“The school district took what could have been a teachable moment about respecting diversity of viewpoints and turned it into a clear civil rights violation,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton. “Jeanne Hedgepeth had every right to express herself freely and openly on her personal Facebook page, outside of school, about matters of undeniable public concern. Firing her for opposing lawlessness, speaking out about gun rights, praising black conservatives, and criticizing democrats and tenets of Critical Racial Theory violated the First Amendment, and the school district and district officials who did so will be held accountable.”
Judicial Watch is being assisted by attorney Christine Svenson of Palatine, Illinois.
The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, seeks damages from the school district, Township High School District 211, and district board members and officials who participated directly in the firing (Hedgepeth v. Britton et al. (Case No. 1:21-cv-03890)).
In Jeanne Hedgepeth’s words:
I am about facts, truth seeking and love. I will speak on any topic I choose because I live in a free country.
I find the term “white privilege” as racist as the “N” word. You have not walked in my shoes either, so do not make assumptions about me and my so called privilege. You think America is racist? Then you have been hoodwinked by the white liberal establishment and race baiters like Jesse Jackson and Al Sharpton.
Travel the world and go see that every nation has racism, and some more than others, but few make efforts such as we do to mitigate or eliminate it.
I have lived and seen. The people I am informed by about the black experience in America are actually some of the smartest people in America. And it so happens they are black. I highly recommend studying Thomas Sowell, who is now retired and in his 80s. A treasure. A truth seeker. [D]oes Real Research and Analysis. Candice Owens is one of the smartest and most courageous women in America, and Larry Elders speaks the truth with a great sense of humor and Facts not feelings. They are who I listen to when it comes to facts about the black experience in America.
Don’t you think there is a deeper problem than racism when 50% of murders in America are committed by 13% of the population? Do you think there might be a subtle genocide of black babies when most Planned Parenthoods are put in poor neighborhoods, and that 30% of abortions are black babies. [B]lack women only make up 7% of the U.S. population!
The greatest power you have is what you believe about yourself. What have democrats, mainstream media and intellectuals in ivory towers been telling the black community to believe about themselves for forty years? Wake up and stop believing them, then things will change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.