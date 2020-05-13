The veterans living at the New Mexico State Veterans’ Home thank all of Truth or Consequences and Sierra County for donating the great gifts and the recent “Uplifting Spirits Parade,” both put together by Ms. Denise Addie.
We also are grateful for our new Veterans’ Home Administrator, Juliet Sullivan, and the monies brought in by our great State House of Representative, Rebecca Dow.
During this time people need to stay home as all over the country veterans and older people are coming down with this virus and many are dying and many are passing away in veterans’ homes. Military life is difficult with lots of moves, being uprooted away from family, but overall it makes for good leaders.
Our city really needed a change in our government so I am so happy that retired Chief of Police Randall Aragon made it to be a City Commissioner, but really hoped he would be our Mayor. Like me, he was in the U.S. Army and served in combat in Vietnam. He was then a Captain and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel.
Denise Addie, Juliet Sullivan, State Representative Rebecca Dow, and Commissioner Randall Aragon: we military veterans salute all four of you!
s/Mark Bartoloni
NM State Veterans’ Home
T-or-C, NM
