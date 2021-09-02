I attended a PUAB meeting prior to smart-meter installation, where an opt-out measure was discussed.
One board member sat back and casually tossed out his idea: “I think we should just charge them all $50 a month to opt out.” Another asked the basis, to which he replied, “Well, we have to pay for the worker, salary, sick leave, benefits, etc. And we have to pay for the truck, maintenance, mileage, and repairs.
Somehow that “casual tossed-out number” became the exact opt-out fee. That’s right, let’s make it an overcharge/surcharge to pay city help for city employees and equipment.
Even though the people own the electric utility (I am told), even when close to 200 citizens willingly sign a petition to discontinue a measure they feel causes them harm, even though the people asking for this to be rescinded do so because they are physically susceptible to this kind of electro-magnetic energy and, as such, are not asking for help as a ‘preference’ but as a health requirement.
Welcome to Truth or Consequences, where there’s a surcharge for that! Welcome to the city that pays its commissioners $1,000 per month, and much more to the city attorney so that citizen requests/petitions can just be tossed across the table to land precisely in the trashcan.
I respectfully suggest Mr. Rubin find his own answers – after all these years – instead of nosing around Mr. Appel. Or let’s just hire Mr. Appel and get to the source of Mr. Rubin’s decisions for less. Our city counsellor needs counseling once again. How about putting some of that hire-out money toward infrastructure repair?
s/Carol Borsello
T-or-C, NM
