Good morning Sierra County 4-H!
We would like to begin by saying thank you to all the 4-H members, parents and leaders who have tried to be as proactive as possible in our 4-H programming and activities and for being so understanding. We all know this is out of our hands and we’re doing the best we can.
Yesterday afternoon (April 19) our office received notification that NMSU administration made the difficult decision to cancel ALL in-person youth programming through August 8. That will include activities such as County 4-H Contest, District Contest, State 4-H Contest, Livestock Schools, NMSU Ranch Camp, 4-H Rodeos and many more.
We still have no news on the status of fairs, however, we feel optimistic about the fact that youth WILL be able to show their animals one way or another. There have already been some very successful virtual shows take place in Texas and other states and know that if all else fails, we can make this happen. We also just received notification that the State Fair WILL NOT require DNA samples this year for livestock. The tagging list will be due to the State Fair Office by June 16 to verify ownership. County Extension and Hot Springs FFA will be working with the fair board to discuss options for tagging animals.
Please, continue working on your 4-H projects and let our office know if you have any questions at all!
Please send us your demonstrations and if you have any other ideas of ways we can incorporate programming virtually, please let us know.
We truly hope you reach out to any of us with questions you may have or suggestions for virtual programming.
Thank you.
s/Sara, Kelsie, Diane
and Sierra County Extension Staff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.