“Gloomy Soul,” by Angela Smith. A senior at Hot Springs High School, Angela created this work for a project in HSHS art teacher Abigail Claesson's Creative Arts Class. Students were challenged to re-visits a past artwork and create an opposite painting. Angela quickly jumped at the opportunity to revisit a portrait she had created in September.
The original work Gloomy Souls was based on represented peace and featured bright warm colors. The second painting created in Ms. Claesson's class represented "loneliness, even when our surroundings are bright and colorful,” said the artist. “It's the idea of feeling out of place." The second work was also painted with far more saturated colors and cooler tones.
Angela says that art is her passion and the act of creating is comforting. Angela is currently interning at the Center Art Gallery. She is looking forward to learning more about how galleries are run. This is a valuable opportunity to the senior because after graduating, Angela would like to open a gallery of her own. According to Ms. Claesson, "Angela is always drawing in class. She has a strong understanding of portraiture and proportions. I love Angela's work because it has a special, identifiable style. She also brings a positive attitude and brightness to the art room." We look forward to seeing more of Angel’s work, and we hope to be able to visit her future gallery.
