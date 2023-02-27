Samuel Lee Zweiger was born in Port Arthur, Texas and made his transition in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico on January 18, 2022.
What do you say about a man who is bigger than life, had a smile as big as Texas, a mind sharper than any arrowhead in his collection, a strength that compared to his beloved redwood trees in Yosemite National Park, and all the while sharing bountiful love, joy, hope and the promise of tomorrow’s great adventure with his family, four-legged friends and lifetime friends that became family… his daughter, Sue Shelton, of Midland, Texas, described her Dad.
Sam was an athlete – championship football team in high school and with the pros in his Army days. Tennis was his life sport, playing in leagues in Ruidoso, Truth or Consequences and Austin.
He fought in “the forgotten war” in Korea, heavy artillery in the northern mountain front line. Graduating from the University of Houston, Sam had varied careers, including 18 years with Hughes Tool and then Texas American in West Texas.
Sam was a man of the earth… creating a home from a cabin on the side of Moon Mountain in Ruidoso, and always available with a helping hand for a person, plant or animal.
He is survived by his life partner, Barbara Humble; daughter, Lou and Charles Adams; son, Chad, Albany and Charlotte Adams; son, Ryan Adams, Sue and Craig Shelton; daughter, Sheridan and Jordan Richburg; and daughter, Shelby Shelton. Sam was a loving father figure for Kelly Whited and Deborah Mushock.
A gathering to share memories and stories is planned for family and friends on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. at the River Resort in Ruidoso, New Mexico following the spreading of Sam’s ashes on his beloved mountain. A celebration of his life is planned for this summer in Ruidoso, New Mexico.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T-or-C, NM 87901, 575-894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
