Tiffany Joy Zimmerman- Hensley, age 38, a resident of Truth or Consequences, NM, died on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Tiffany was born March 21, 1985 in San Bernardino, CA to Susan Jaramillo and Dennis Zimmerman. Tiffany was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, adored by all. She worked at Ben Archer as a Dental Assistant, as well as at the NM Gas Company. Tiffany enjoyed gardening, making candles, Christmas time and fishing. She wouldn’t leave the lake or river until she caught a fish! She loved to dance, listen to music and spend time with her family, who meant the world to her. Anyone who met Tiffany, will never forget her unwavering love for God and her ability to spread the love of Jesus Christ. She found great peace in the Lord, through reading her bible and her church family.
Survivors include her husband, Joshewa Hensley; daughters- Lilyanna Gomez, Christina Mejia, Jocelyn Hensley and Jolene Hensley; granddaughter, Lorelai; mother, Susan Jaramillo and step-dad, David Escobar; brothers- Michael Escobar and Ralph Escobar (Becky Matthews); sister, Michelle Cambroto; grandmothers- Rita Deam and Nellie Jaramillo; aunts: Pat Jaramillo, Dawn (Andy) Halsey; uncle, Joe Jaramillo; mother and father-in-law, Phyllis and Dave Madison; in-laws, Crystal Madison, Brandon Trujillo, Zeanar Deam, and Rebecca Frances; as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Tiffany was preceded in death by her father, Dennis Zimmerman; brother, David Escobar; brother-in-law, Bob Cambroto; sister-in-law, Casey Escobar; grandfather, Marcos Jaramillo; aunts: Linda, Liz and Ginger; and uncles: Greg, Adam, Phyllip and Daryll.
A Memorial Service will be held in Tiffany’s honor on Monday, July 17, 2023 at 10:00 A.M. at New Hope Revival Church (800 E. 3rd St. T. or C., NM 87901) with Pastor Caleb Cooper officiating.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
