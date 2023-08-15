Ann Monica Zeschke, 72, a resident of Truth or Consequences, passed away suddenly on the evening of August 2, 2023. Beloved Nana, as she was known by her family, was a loving wife, sister, aunt and friend. Ann lived in many places in Chicago and the south suburbs but loved coming to The Land of Enchantment- to the mountains and big sky and clouds of New Mexico!
As a girl and young woman, she had a variety of pets, including a spider monkey named YoYo. She always adopted countless strays and was always eager to help. One of those strays was her future husband, Steven M. Zeschke. They were married 31 years, and Steve wouldn’t be here today without her.
Ann worked as a banker at the Continental Bank (later Bank of America) in Chicago for 44 years. Starting in the mailroom and working her way up to vice president, all without a college degree. The woman had grit! Her career included stocks and bonds, workout and bankruptcies, and mergers and acquisitions. She also worked on the financing to secure the new St. Louis Cardinals stadium and Pheonix Cardinals stadium in Glendale, AZ, in the mid 2000’s. She retired in April 2015 and was able to enjoy 8 years of retirement.
Ann loved to travel. She was a member of the Sierra County Gem and Minerals Society and once had a beer named after her at the T. or C. Brewery, “Nana’s Delight”. She was a loving caring person who always made everyone around her feel better.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Ford Bradley and Monica Connell; and her brothers: Michael Bradley and Mark Bradley. She is survived by her husband, Steven Zeschke; her fur baby, Wrigley Addison (rescued in the Zuni Mountains); sister, Monica Bailey; nieces: Anne Bailey, Chelsea Bailey, Kathleen Kavner and Ariel Bradley; nephews: Mathew Bailey and Trenton Bradley; and great nieces: Raina Bailey and Kathleen Gaughen; and great nephews: Kingston Bailey and Wiley Bailey.
A Celebration of Ann’s life will be held on Sunday, October 8, 2023 from 4:00-7:00 PM at the T. or C. Brewery, with music by MGB Band. All are invited to attend. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
