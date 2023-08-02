Irene Zelenka-Helfrich passed away on July 10, 2023. She was born in 1922 in Chicago, Illinois.
After living through the Great Depression, she voted for President Roosevelt. While her beauty had Hollywood agents interested, instead she chose life as a wife and mother.
Her first fiancé died in WWII. Her husband, a business executive saw both flags raised on Iwo Jima in WWII, was nearly killed in battle, but came home safe. Irene was well liked. She worked as a secretary in real estate sales, helped found her local Catholic Church, was a ceramic artist and was an avid collector.
Except for her incredible ability to foretell future events and find lost objects, to most she would seem about average. This was because women of 100 years ago were not encouraged to be away from their family.
So, perhaps her accomplishments are best shown through her three children. Henry: top score in class of 500 on ACT. Champion rifle shooter in high school, teammate who he beat went on to win Olympic gold. College IIT (Midwest’s MIT), master mechanic, dealership manager, rancher, and owner/trainer of national championship dogs. Renee: BA, MA, PhD (honors), teacher, business owner, featured artist, taught at Chicago’s art institute, home to some of the world’s best art. Kevin: Top 1% ACT, College astronomy, physics, teaching, nursing, (honors). National manufacturing and service business owner, landlord, World Class Cyclist, 4x international/world champion, six world records, Hall of Fame inductee, championship ring, finisher “world’s most difficult race” (RAAM) shown on wide world of sports. 100x senior Olympic medalist, national archery champion.
Irene won’t be missed by her friends because she outlived them all. She will be missed by family. Private services for family only. R.I.P. Irene.
