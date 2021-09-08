Vicky Diane Sweet formerly known as Vicky Diane Younce passed away at the young age of 66 on July 15th at Sierra Healthcare Center in T or C. She was born on December 25th 1954 in Warsaw, Indiana. At the age of 15 she had a bad car accident was in a coma for 2 months and miraculously survived. She was preceded in death by both her parents, Tommy and Eula M. Younce and her Aunt Jeanette Wood. She is survived by her daughter Mandy Lynn Younce, her grandson Thomas James Younce, and lifetime friend Gretchen Dingess of Warsaw, Indiana. She will always be remembered by her contagious laugh when she laughed everybody else laughed right along with her. She might not be here on this Earth any longer, but she will always be in our hearts forever. I love you mom!!
A graveside services was held at Mountain View Cemetery in Deming, New Mexico on Thursday August 12th, 2021 at 1:00 p.m.
Entrusted to the care of Baca’s Funeral Chapels and Mimbres Crematory. Exclusive provider for “Veterans & Family Memorial Care”. To sign the online guest book or to send a card, please visit our website at www.bacasfuneralchapels.com.
811 S. Gold Ave., Deming, NM 88030. Phone: 575.546.9671
