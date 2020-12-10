Edward Fabian Xiques Jr., 81 years old, of Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, passed away on December 4, 2020 in Las Cruces, NM. Ed was born in Staten Island, New York on October 9, 1939 to Edward E. and Helen (MacFarland) Xiques.
Ed was a legendary woodwind doubler, composer and improviser, playing all the saxophones, flutes and clarinets. He traveled the world, working with a vast array of musical artists, both famous and obscure, always with the same focus, integrity and compassion.
Ed was a beloved and devoted teacher to countless music students who came to his home in Putnam Valley, NY. He'd often go overtime, lend out his personal equipment, attend student concerts... these being but a few examples of his generous spirit.
Ed grew up in Pelham Manor, NY. His father, who played saxophone in college, gave him his first soprano sax when he was 9 years old. He carried that sax to school everyday, wrapped in a blanket. He graduated from Pelham High in 1957 and attended Boston University where he met the love of his life, Rosemary Biddy. After putting himself through college, he received a BA in music education in 1962.
Ed considered himself a self-taught musician and continued to study music and composition for the rest of his life.
Ed’s family was of utmost importance to him. He is survived by his wife, Rosemary; son, Thomas Gregory; grandchildren: Jack Basie and Isabella Rose; as well as his brothers: Pete, Robert, Chris and Brendon; and his sister Helen-Louise.
He was preceded in death by his youngest brother, Greg; and his parents, Edward Sr. and Helen.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you enjoy some music with a loved one and remember to support living artists.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T-or-C, NM 87901, (575) 894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.