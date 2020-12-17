On December 9, 2020, Robert “Bob” Wyatt, loving husband, father of two sons, grandfather of nine, and great-grandfather of two, succumbed to COVID-19 at the age of 73.
He was born in Bay Shore, New York to Robert C. Wyatt (deceased) and Joan Rodgers Wyatt. He proudly served in the Seabees, building schools, hospitals, and churches in the Northern I-CORE of Vietnam.
Upon his return from Vietnam, he moved through a series of positions in various professions, always returning to his first love of spreading the Gospel. He was most proud of his work as a street pastor, ministering to the lost and damaged souls who lived on the streets, and did that full-time since 1992. This passion culminated in the formation of Building Veterans, a program for veterans with PTSD and addictions seeking recovery.
Bob had a passion for life. While some might think he got bored easily, those who knew him recognized that he sought out new challenges. He was a woodworker; he set high standards and did unique things. He didn’t believe in strangers, just friends he hadn’t met yet. There is not a person he could go by without striking up a good conversation. He was able to form special connections with everyone he met, whether it be through panning for gold, gardening, biking, science, photography, music, or whatever the person he was talking to happened to be into at that time. But again, his number one interest was always service to others.
Bob is survived by his mother, Joan; his two sisters: Cindy and Jeannie; his devoted wife, Lori; his two children: Cary and Adam, their spouses, Robin and Mariah; his nine grandchildren: Anthony, Cassidy, Corrina, Tom, Caleigh, Jacob, Sarah, Ryan and Maggie; his two great-grandchildren: Avagrace and Aspen; as well as many cousins, aunts, uncles, and other relatives. He will be dearly missed.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that a donation be made in his honor to Building Veterans for a permanent memorial.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., Truth or Consequences, NM 87901, (575) 894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
