Susan Wood, age 69, entered the gates of Heaven on Thursday, October 14, 2021. She was born on October 6, 1952. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Anna Belle Wood. Survivors include her sister, Linda and brother-in-law, Nobert; nieces – Denika and Lily; nephew, Jaime (Valerie); two great-nieces; and one great-nephew. Susan grew up in Hatch, NM and graduated from Hatch Valley High School and Gulf Coast Bible College. She retired from the YMCA in Midland, TX. Upon her retirement she returned to New Mexico and lived in Española and Rio Rancho. She loved music, going to concerts, attending sporting events and playing board games. We will miss hearing her play the keyboard, cheering at the games and keeping the “correct” score when we continue to play games. A Graveside Service and burial will be held on Friday, October 22, 2021, at 12:00 Noon at the Caballo Cemetery in Caballo, NM. A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, October 31, 2021, at 2:00 P.M. at New Beginnings, 4770 Montgomery Blvd., NE, Albuquerque, NM. Masks will be required. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc., 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
