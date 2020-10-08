Codi Winters, a lifelong resident of New Mexico, passed away unexpectedly on September 25, 2020 at the age of 50, due to a house fire with her Labrador at her side. She was born in Albuquerque, NM on February 4, 1970 to Kay and Wesley Winters.
Codi was active in 4H for over 10 years and took many projects to County and State Fairs. She enjoyed crafts but loved every animal, especially her horse and dogs. She ran barrels and poles, goat tied and performed with her horse. She worked in the family business for several years in Albuquerque, and she especially loved working in the pet shop.
Codi moved to Las Cruces, NM in 2009. She went to Montana to work on her stepfather’s ranch in the summer. She attended New Mexico State University and got an Associate Degree. She loved working and helping people and had a loving personality.
She is survived by her mother, Kay Goffena and stepfather, Wayne Goffena (Truth or Consequenes, NM); sister, Kim White, and husband, Vince; nephew, Gauge White; niece, Chyanne White; and great nephew, Damian Sandoval, all of Albuquerque; and her Lifelong Partner, Marla Chavez, of T-or-C, NM.
She was preceded in death by her father, Wesley Winters; her grandparents: Paul and Edith Kitts, and Willard and Ola Mae Winters, all of Albuquerque, NM.
Codi had many loving family and friends and will be missed by all. We are blessed to have had her in our lives. In Codi’s memory, donations may be made to the Sierra County Humane Society, P. O. Box 638, Williamsburg, NM 87943.
No services will be held at this time.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T-or-C, NM 87901, (575) 894-2574. For online memorial messages, please go to www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
