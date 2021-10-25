Alice L. Winquest died peacefully at home on October 20, 2021 at the age of 99. Alice was born in Bay City, Michigan on August 11, 1922 to Roy F. and Bernadine (Neering) Provo. She and her husband Robert moved to T or C in 1967, but she was widowed in 1978. While Alice worked as a seamstress to so many around town; she also worked in her early years as a Physical Therapy Aide at Carrie Tingley Hospital prior to it moving to Albuquerque. She was lifetime member of the Hot Springs Post #11 DAV Auxiliary. Later in life, she enjoyed camping throughout the area, taking care of her grandchildren, sewing as a hobby, going to Bingo (she only stopped going due to its closure), and trips to Laughlin with her family. Alice was a quiet soul and loved her family unconditionally. She had a unique wit and a strength which she passed onto her children and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
Alice leaves behind her children: Douglas Winquest, Ellen Houghtaling and her husband Hoot, and Lori Montgomery and her late husband Robert; grandchildren: Jennifer Winquest Wittaker, Jimmy Brady, Erica Sailley and husband Travis, Zack Winquest, Rachel Winquest, Morgan Camilli and husband Matthew, Grant Montgomery and wife Debbie, and Bryce Montgomery; and great grandchildren: Cortney Armijo, Logan Sailley, Gage Sailley, Brooklyn Sailley, Ezra Camilli, Colton Cheney, Keirsten Cheney, Xander Montgomery and Jaxon Montgomery.
Per Alice’s request, no services will be held. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
