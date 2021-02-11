R. Wm. Winkler, nee Rollo Wilfred Winkler, passed on February 4, 2021 from heart and lung failures at the Mesilla Valley Hospice in Las Cruces, New Mexico.
R.W. was born August 23, 1928 and reared in Santa Rosa, California. He spent his life as a rancher; back to CalPoly where he studied writing and spent 30+ years working for Sun Maid/SunSweet Growers in public relations, lobbying in D.C. He also made art, did photography and sculpture, and continued in those endeavors after retiring. He owned a gallery in Sutter Creek, CA where he met artist Nolan, his latest wife, now widow. One of his longhorn sculptures resides on Main Street in Truth or Consequences, NM.
Winkler and Nolan moved from Sutter Creek, CA to Hillsboro, NM shortly after their marriage in 1993.
R.W. was always athletically inclined; he was on the Cal Poly Rodeo Team and was an avid competitive road cyclist into his mid ‘80s, winning at World Senior Games and the NM Senior Olympics.
He is survived by his wife, Nolan; sons, Mark (CA) and Todd (NM); daughter in law, Anne Winkler (NM); grandson, Weston Winkler (CO); Lori Winkler (CA), his daughter by second marriage, and Cooper and Dana DuBois (CA), step-son and step-daughter by a third marriage.
Winkler was an independent soul, a thoughtful and creative man who is sorely missed. He preferred no memorial and his ashes will be buried in the Hillsboro graveyard.
Arrangements were by Baca Funeral Chapel, Las Cruces, NM.
